Ryu Jun-yeol, Han So-hee spotted together in Hawaii; agencies decline to confirm dating rumors

South Korean actors Ryu Jun-yeol and Han So-hee have been spotted on vacation at the same hotel in Hawaii, but both the actors' agencies on Friday declined to confirm rumors that the two are dating.

According to posts on social media, Han and Ryu were reportedly seen vacationing together at a luxury hotel swimming pool in Hawaii.

Amid the circling dating rumors, Ryu's agency released an official announcement.

"It is true that Ryu is staying in Hawaii for photography work. We kindly ask (the public) to respect the actor's (privacy) on his trip. In the future, (CJes Studios) will not respond to every rumor that comes from (the public) witnessing actors' private lives," read the statement by CJes Studios.

9 Ato Entertainment, the agency representing Han, said via local media outlets that "it is true that Han went on a vacation to Hawaii with close female friends, but regarding the rest, we kindly request understanding (in declining to respond to any dating rumors) as it falls within the range of (Han's) privacy."

Currently, Han and Ryu are reportedly reviewing lead roles in a drama series titled "Delusion," which narrates the story of an artist who takes on the task of drawing the portrait of an alluring woman.