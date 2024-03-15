Controversy forces cancellation of Svetlana Zakharova's performances in Seoul

The upcoming performances of renowned Russian ballerina Svetlana Zakharova in Seoul have been canceled, according to organizer InArts Production on Friday.

"We have been planning and preparing for a long time since before the COVID-19 pandemic, considering various situations. However, recently, we have decided to cancel the event due to concerns about the safety of both artists and audiences, as well as at the request of the Seoul Arts Center," the organizer said in an announcement.

The decision came amid controversy triggered by strong opposition from the Ukrainian Embassy in South Korea on March 5. In a press release, the embassy condemned Zakharova's performances, deeming them "unacceptable" against the backdrop of escalating hostilities and suffering in Ukraine. Having served as a member of the Russian Parliament under Putin’s United Russia Party, Zakharova is associated with the Putin administration.

Zakharova was scheduled to perform at the Seoul Arts Center on April 17 and in the ballet "Modanse" on April 19-21. The double-bill production, which gained attention for its collaboration with the French fashion house Chanel, features Zakharova in lead roles in both episodes, “Gabrielle Chanel” and “Come un Respiro," with soloists from the Bolshoi Ballet. The production was premiered at Moscow’s Bolshoi Theatre in June 2019.

The cancellation of "Modanse" has raised questions about the fate of other Russian ballet performances scheduled in South Korea. Concerns have arisen regarding the "Bolshoi Ballet Gala Concert 2024" at the Sejong Center for the Performing Arts, scheduled to take place on April 16 to 18 and “Ballet Supreme” on May 16 and 19, featuring dancers from six ballet companies, including the Mariinsky Ballet, the Bolshoi Ballet and the Paris Opera Ballet.