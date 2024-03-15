Stella Jang to hold stand-alone concert with four different personas

Singer-songwriter Stella Jang is set to hold a solo concert in April.

The upcoming concert, dubbed "Interstellar Festival 2024," will be held at the Noduel Live House on Nodeul Island, Seoul, at 6 p.m. on April 13 and 5 p.m. on April 14.

The poster, released through the singer's official social media, includes mysterious space-themed images.

The concert will be a festival-style performance that will include various artists appearing on the stage. Stella Jang will deliver a unique performance by separating herself into four different personas.

On the poster, the four photos of Stella Jang are described as four different characters, Stellock, Stella Jean Val Jean, Acoustella, and Stella Jang, respectively. Through the different personas, Stella Jang will present a range of genres to the audience.

Stella Jang will also release a single album in mid-to-late April.