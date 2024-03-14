Home

[Box office] Movies in theaters this week

By Kim Da-sol

Published : March 15, 2024 - 09:01

    • Link copied

“Past Lives”

(US)

Opened March 6

Drama/Romance

Directed by Celine Song

Deeply connected childhood friends Hae-sung (Teo Yoo) and Nora (Greta Lee) are pulled apart when Nora's family emigrates from Korea to Canada. Time passes and the two are finally reunited for a fateful week after 24 years.

“Poor Things”

(US)

Opened March 6

Comedy

Directed by Yorgos Lanthimos

Bella (Emma Stone), a Frankenstein-like woman brought back from the dead by scientist Godwin Baxter (Willem Dafoe) through a brain transplant, runs off with a lawyer and grows steadfast in her purpose to stand for equality and liberation.

“Dune: Part Two”

(US)

Opened Feb. 28

Action/Sci-fi

Directed by Denis Villeneuve

In the year 10,191 on the planet Arrakis, Paul (Timothee Chalamet), the recently outcast heir to the throne of House Atreides, leads a resistance and finds a path to revenge against the emperor in what may become a holy war.

“Exhuma”

(South Korea)

Opened Feb. 22

Mystery/Thriller

Directed by Jang Jae-hyun

A feng-shui expert, an undertaker and two shaman exorcists pull together to find a new resting place for a deceased person for a hefty sum of money, only to discover an ominous supernatural phenomenon related to a wealthy Los Angeles family.

