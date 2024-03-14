[Box office] Movies in theaters this week

Most Popular
[Box office] Movies in theaters this weekBy Kim Da-sol
Published : March 15, 2024 - 09:01
“Past Lives”
(US)
Opened March 6
Drama/Romance
Directed by Celine Song
Deeply connected childhood friends Hae-sung (Teo Yoo) and Nora (Greta Lee) are pulled apart when Nora's family emigrates from Korea to Canada. Time passes and the two are finally reunited for a fateful week after 24 years.
“Poor Things”
(US)
Opened March 6
Comedy
Directed by Yorgos Lanthimos
Bella (Emma Stone), a Frankenstein-like woman brought back from the dead by scientist Godwin Baxter (Willem Dafoe) through a brain transplant, runs off with a lawyer and grows steadfast in her purpose to stand for equality and liberation.
“Dune: Part Two”
(US)
Opened Feb. 28
Action/Sci-fi
Directed by Denis Villeneuve
In the year 10,191 on the planet Arrakis, Paul (Timothee Chalamet), the recently outcast heir to the throne of House Atreides, leads a resistance and finds a path to revenge against the emperor in what may become a holy war.
“Exhuma”
(South Korea)
Opened Feb. 22
Mystery/Thriller
Directed by Jang Jae-hyun
A feng-shui expert, an undertaker and two shaman exorcists pull together to find a new resting place for a deceased person for a hefty sum of money, only to discover an ominous supernatural phenomenon related to a wealthy Los Angeles family.
