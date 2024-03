[Photo News] Korean Air's new engine maintenance complex

Hanjin Group Chairman and Korean Air CEO Walter Cho (center) attends the groundbreaking ceremony of the flag carrier’s new aircraft engine maintenance cluster in Unbuk, near Incheon International Airport, on Thursday. The new 578 billion won ($439 million) facility, set to be operational by 2027, is expected to become the largest engine maintenance complex in Asia with an annual capacity of handling maintenance of some 360 aircraft. “The new facility will pave the way for Korean Air to become one of the safest airlines globally, serving a key role in strengthening the company’s MRO (maintenance, repair and overhaul) business,” Cho said during the event. (Korean Air)