Leader of doctors' group questioned again over trainee doctors' walkout

Leader of doctors' group questioned again over trainee doctors' walkoutBy Yonhap
Published : March 14, 2024 - 10:54
A leader of the Korean Medical Association, the biggest doctors' group, appeared before police Thursday for his second round of questioning over suspicions of instigating a mass walkout by trainee doctors.
Park Myung-ha, chief of the KMA emergency committee's organizational affairs, arrived at the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency's office in the city's western Mapo district for the second time, following his last on Tuesday.
Park is one of the five former and current KMA leaders against whom the health ministry filed a complaint for allegedly instigating the ongoing mass walkout by thousands of trainee doctors in protest against the government's plan to hike medical school enrollments by 2,000 seats.
Speaking to reporters ahead of the questioning, Park denied the suspicions, saying the walkout was "voluntary" and individually conducted.
He also urged the government to engage in dialogue with medical circles to reach a compromise. (Yonhap)
