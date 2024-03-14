Seoul shares open tad higher on financial, tech gains

Most Popular
Seoul shares open tad higher on financial, tech gainsBy Yonhap
Published : March 14, 2024 - 09:40
South Korean stocks opened marginally higher Thursday led by financial and tech companies.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index rose 4.37 points, or 0.16 percent, to 2,697.94 in the first 15 minutes of trading.
Financial shares got off to a good start, continuing their upward momentum after gains in the past two sessions. Shinhan Financial added 2.10 percent, and Hana Financial rose 0.99 percent.
Tech behemoth Samsung Electronics also rose 0.40 percent, and home appliance maker LG Electronics added 0.20 percent.
Internet portals also advanced, with industry leader Naver inching up 0.16 percent and top mobile messenger operator Kakao climbing 0.55 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,315.30 won against the US dollar, down 0.80 won from the previous session's close. (Yonhap)
