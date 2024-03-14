10 rescued, 1 missing after fishing boat sinks off south coast

Coast Guard undergoes search operations for missing crewmen after a fishing boat sank off the southern Yokji Island on Thursday. (Tongyeong Coast Guard)

A fishing boat carrying 11 people sank off the country's south coast Thursday, leaving one missing and 10 others rescued, with three of them remaining unconscious, the Coast Guard said.

Four South Korean and seven foreign crew members were aboard the 139-ton trawler when it sank in waters 4.6 nautical miles south of Yokji Island off the coastal city of Tongyeong, some 330 km south of Seoul, after sending a distress call at 4:15 a.m., the Coast Guard said.

Ten crew members were rescued by the Coast Guard and nearby boats, but three of them remain unconscious.

The Coast Guard is conducting search operations to find the last remaining sailor using 12 Coast Guard ships, one ship dispatched from a related institution and two aircraft.

The ship has completely submerged, according to authorities. (Yonhap)