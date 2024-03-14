N. Korea unveils new battle tank with leader Kim boasting their striking power

North Korea has unveiled a new battle tank during training exercises, state media reported Thursday, amid ongoing joint military drills between South Korea and the United States.

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un drove a new tank himself during the "training match" between tank units Wednesday in a bid to inspect tank troops' actual combat capabilities, according to the Korean Central News Agency.

Calling them "the most powerful tanks in the world," Kim expressed satisfaction over their striking power and maneuverability, it said.

"He expressed great satisfaction over the fact that the new-type main battle tank successfully demonstrated its very excellent striking power and maneuverability, displaying its amazing militant performance for the first time in the tankmen's match," the KCNA said.

Stressing the need to organize intensive exercises simulating an actual war, as well as training matches, Kim set forth important tasks in rounding off preparations for war, it added.

Kim's inspection came as Seoul and Washington have been staging the annual Freedom Shield exercise to strengthen deterrence against North Korea's nuclear and missile threats. The 11-day drills are set to end later in the day.

Pyongyang has long denounced joint military drills between Seoul and Washington as rehearsals for an invasion and used them as a pretext for provocations. The allies have said their military exercises are defensive in nature. (Yonhap)