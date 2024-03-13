[What to Play] Start spring with a little luck

Peppertones (Antenna) Peppertones (Antenna)

Although it is the third month of the year, March can be a month of new beginnings, as sprouts poke through the ground and a gentle spring breeze shakes off the dust of a dark winter. Celebrating the beginning of a new semester and the warmth of spring, The Korea Herald presents some cheerful songs to wish for luck in the heart-throbbing season. Peppertones – “Good Luck to You” Peppertones, a duo of Shin Jae-pyung and Lee Jang-won, formed in 2003 after the two friends met as students of KAIST's School of Computing. “Good Luck to You” was released in 2012 as the lead track of the band’s fourth studio album, aptly titled “Beginner's Luck.” Above the lively drums and guitar sounds, the vibrant voices of Shin and Lee convey an energetic mood. The narrator of the lyrics sends a blessing to a precious person who is about to jump into a new season, saying, "Only countless stories and endless adventures will be with you."

WJSN (Starship Entertainment) WJSN (Starship Entertainment)

WJSN – “As You Wish” Selecting joyful songs for the first day of the new year has been a trend among younger people on social media in the last few years. Many old songs with cheerful messages even reappear on the top music charts on Jan. 1. Girl group WJSN's "As You Wish" is just the kind of song meant for a new year with a fresh attitude, with lyrics imbued with messages of encouragement. Since its release in 2019, the song has reclaimed the throne of several domestic music charts on Jan. 1 five years straight, from 2020 to this year.

Wonpil (JYP Entertainment) Wonpil (JYP Entertainment)