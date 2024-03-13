[Herald Review] Two Victor Hugo stories unfold on musical stage

Two musicals based on works by French author Victor Hugo are attracting audiences in Korea: “Les Miserables” and “Notre-Dame de Paris.”

Both musicals are inspired by stories written by the prominent French writer, poet, and playwright and utilize a sing-through format, where the majority, if not all, of the dialogue is sung rather than spoken. The musicals include melodies that are iconic numbers worth enjoying on a live stage.

“Belle (Beautiful),” sung by Quasimodo of “Notre-Dame de Paris” is one of the best-selling singles of all time in France and Belgium. “Notre-Dame de Paris” also offers mesmerizing music composed by Riccardo Cocciante, with lyrics by Luc Plamondon, such as “The Age of the Cathedrals” and “Dance My Esmeralda” and “Moon” which are familiar songs for Korean audiences.

“Les Miserables” features a range of powerful songs that contribute to its emotional depth and narrative power, from ballads like “I Dreamed a Dream,” “On My On,” and “Bring Him Home” to powerful ensembles like "One Day More" and "Do You Hear the People Sing?"

The productions both feature themes of love, redemption and societal injustice and more while telling diverse stories set in different times and places through distinct artistic styles.

Having premiered in London in 1985, "Les Miserables" focuses on the struggles of various characters during the French Revolution and highlights injustice, sacrifices and redemption. The story unfolds across four different cities and a variety of settings, including streets, a factory, an inn, a cafe, a mansion and more.

"Notre-Dame de Paris," which unveiled in 1998 in Paris, explores the tragic romance and societal tensions surrounding the 15th-century cathedral in Paris. Three men from different societal backgrounds fall in love with Esmeralda, a French Roma dancer. The main setting focuses on the Notre Dame Cathedral and its surrounding areas.