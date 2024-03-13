Netflix original 'Chicken Nugget' brings creativity of Korean storytellers to life

Netflix mystery comedy original "Chicken Nugget," set to premiere Friday, will bring to life the creativity and ingenuity of Korean storytellers via its surprising plot.

"Chicken Nugget" narrates the story of Go Baek-joong (played by Ahn Jae-hong) and Choi Seon-man (played by Ryu Seung-ryong), who endeavor to turn Choi Min-ah (played by Kim You-jung) back into a human. In the story, Min-ah, the daughter of Seon-man, is accidentally turned into a chicken nugget by a mysterious machine.

The 10-part drama series is based on the popular Naver webtoon of the same name by Park Ji-dok. Riding on its popularity at home, the webtoon series has been translated into Indonesian, Thai and simplified Chinese and distributed on Dongman Manhua and Webtoon, Naver's official overseas webtoon platforms.

"Achieving ingenuity is difficult because it is difficult to realize it (in real life). It's not difficult because it's hard to think it. I think the author of the webtoon series achieved ingenuity, in that sense. I felt a strong desire to create something new by adding my own efforts to what the original creator accomplished," said Lee Byung-hun, the director of "Chicken Nugget," during a press conference held in Gwangjin-gu, Seoul, Wednesday. Lee previously helmed hit comedy films "Twenty" and "Extreme Job."

"'Chicken Nugget' has a very distinct color. Rather than doing something different, I wanted to adhere to the original work, as if I were shooting a documentary," added Lee.

Ryu, who played the father whose daughter is turned into a chicken nugget, said "Chicken Nugget" brings imagination to life.

"The imagination of Korean storytellers knows no bounds," said Ryu.

"Director Lee Byung-hun conveys seriousness within humor and humor within seriousness. 'Chicken Nugget' will leave a deep impression on the audience with the laughter it provides and evoke empathy," Ryu added.