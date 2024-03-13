Netflix original 'Chicken Nugget' brings creativity of Korean storytellers to life

Most Popular
-
1
[Herald Interview] Med school expansion won’t solve health care shortage: WMA president
-
2
[Graphic News] 2024 Cherry blossoms forecast
-
3
S. Korean detained in Russia for alleged espionage is missionary
-
4
[Election 2024] Will ruling party maintain winning momentum in run-up to election?
-
5
Foreign ministry says providing consular assistance to S. Korean national arrested in Russia
-
6
Protesting medical students to press for schools' granting of their leave of absence requests
-
7
[Out of the Shadows] A defense attorney's perspective on Korea's real drug challenges
-
8
[Campus Now] Korean dream, Hallyu and brokers: International students in Korea today
-
9
Cho Kuk’s new party most popular third party, so far
-
10
Man lies about wealth, education, tries to kill wife who forgave him
Netflix original 'Chicken Nugget' brings creativity of Korean storytellers to lifeBy Lee Yoon-seo
Published : March 13, 2024 - 15:49
Netflix mystery comedy original "Chicken Nugget," set to premiere Friday, will bring to life the creativity and ingenuity of Korean storytellers via its surprising plot.
"Chicken Nugget" narrates the story of Go Baek-joong (played by Ahn Jae-hong) and Choi Seon-man (played by Ryu Seung-ryong), who endeavor to turn Choi Min-ah (played by Kim You-jung) back into a human. In the story, Min-ah, the daughter of Seon-man, is accidentally turned into a chicken nugget by a mysterious machine.
The 10-part drama series is based on the popular Naver webtoon of the same name by Park Ji-dok. Riding on its popularity at home, the webtoon series has been translated into Indonesian, Thai and simplified Chinese and distributed on Dongman Manhua and Webtoon, Naver's official overseas webtoon platforms.
"Achieving ingenuity is difficult because it is difficult to realize it (in real life). It's not difficult because it's hard to think it. I think the author of the webtoon series achieved ingenuity, in that sense. I felt a strong desire to create something new by adding my own efforts to what the original creator accomplished," said Lee Byung-hun, the director of "Chicken Nugget," during a press conference held in Gwangjin-gu, Seoul, Wednesday. Lee previously helmed hit comedy films "Twenty" and "Extreme Job."
"'Chicken Nugget' has a very distinct color. Rather than doing something different, I wanted to adhere to the original work, as if I were shooting a documentary," added Lee.
Ryu, who played the father whose daughter is turned into a chicken nugget, said "Chicken Nugget" brings imagination to life.
"The imagination of Korean storytellers knows no bounds," said Ryu.
"Director Lee Byung-hun conveys seriousness within humor and humor within seriousness. 'Chicken Nugget' will leave a deep impression on the audience with the laughter it provides and evoke empathy," Ryu added.
More from Headlines
-
Korean dream, Hallyu and brokers
-
Seoul to double budget by 2027 to join world's space race
-
BOK report sparks controversy over foreign care worker wages