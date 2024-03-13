[Herald Interview] Jung Sung-hwa on challenge of playing Quasimodo

Jung Sung-hwa, a comedian-turned-musical actor, has been synonymous with the character of Korean independence fighter Ahn Jung-geun in the hit musical “Hero,” which was also adapted into a film in 2022.

He is also remembered by many for memorable roles like Jean Valjean in the musical “Les Miserable” or Daniel Hillard in “Mrs. Doubtfire.”

Taking the role of Quasimodo in “Notre-Dame de Paris,” the 20-year veteran of musicals hopes people can forget about his previous roles.

“I think it is the responsibility of actors to continuously challenge themselves, even if they have a representative work," Jang told reporters during an interview last week.

The role of Quasimodo, a deformed bell-ringer who lives in the Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris, entails physical strength as he has to perform bent at his waist while puckering his lips. It is physically challenging, but that is not the biggest of the problems, according to Jang.

"In the beginning, there was a comment that my version of Quasimodo is clear and beautiful and that review made me think again,” Jung said. This is because he believes that it is important to convey a strong sense of the image of ugliness and arouse compassion for Quasimodo.

As Quasimodo, he also wants to try incorporating narrative well into songs he sings, because “in the case of French musicals, there is a focus on artistic aspects rather than the narrative."

Taking on the role of Quasimodo also means that he is finally realizing a dream of his. He recalled being deeply impressed by his first encounter with the musical and wanting to perform the role himself. It was more than 15 years ago, at the early stage of his musical career, which began accidentally.