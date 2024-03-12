How cheese found its place on Korean tables

Cheese tteokbokki (123rf) Cheese tteokbokki (123rf)

Kim Min-ju, 38, confesses her tolerance for spicy foods is relatively low by Korean standards. But there’s a way to overcome it and still indulge in Korea’s wide array of spicy dishes -- adding cheese. This approach not only makes the dishes more enjoyable, but also creates a perfect balance of creamy richness and heat, she said: "It helps to temper the spiciness without significantly altering the dish's original flavor." Last year, she and her 8-year-old son even tried Buldak noodles -- infamous for their fiery kick, with the help of 10 slices of cheddar cheese. "The cheddar cheese actually paired quite well with the spicy noodles," she said, adding that she now stocks up on cheese for her child’s snack as well as a topping for a variety of dishes, including tteobbokki and even kimchi jjigae (stew). People like Kim are fueling the growth of the cheese market in Korea, a sector that was once viewed as far removed from the traditional Korean diet. In 2023, cheese sales reached 406.4 billion won ($304.24 million), marking a 5.3 percent increase from 2022's 386 billion won, according to the Food Information Statistics System. Seoul Dairy Cooperative, which has the largest share -- 27 percent -- of the Korean cheese market, posted a record 109.5 billion won in cheese sales last year, up 12.7 percent compared to the previous year.

Cheese products on display at a discount store chain in Seoul in January (Newsis) Cheese products on display at a discount store chain in Seoul in January (Newsis)

Mass-produced, pre-sliced Cheese is commonly perceived as smelly, but to many Koreans, this perception may be contested. This is because the cheese they are accustomed to is the less pungent, processed cheese, presliced and packaged between sheets of clear plastic for convenience in cooking and preserving. Widely known as the American cheese, these mass-produced, pre-sliced cheeses were first introduced in earnest in 1987, when local companies such as Seoul Dairy and Haitai Confectionery & Food started selling their first such products. According to a Seoul Dairy official, "The role of sliced cheese, tailored to the taste of domestic consumers, has played a crucial part in making cheese popular in Korea." The recent surge in cheese consumption, however, can be attributed to Koreans’ discovery of cheese as an enriching complement to their everyday dishes. From spicy baby back ribs and dakgalbi (grilled chicken) to ramyeon, a wide range of dishes are now available with melted cheese on top, adding a new dimension of flavor and texture. The notable rise in mozzarella's popularity, in particular, attests to this, says Moon Jung-hoon, a professor at Food Biz Lab at Seoul National University. "This consumption trend primarily shows how Koreans mostly use cheese as a topping for dishes like pizza, rather than consuming it on its own,” he said. The increase in cheese consumption is also linked to an underlying, broader food trend among Koreans, food experts say, which is their growing craving in recent years for extremely spicy foods. Professor Lee Hye-ran, who specializes in food and nutrition at Baewha Women's University, explains that proteins in cheese, referred to as casein, effectively mitigate the spiciness of food. This occurs through the protein's interaction with capsaicin. As the preference for cheese consumed with spicy food continued to grow, Korean food giant Samyang launched cheese-flavored Buldak ramyeon in 2021.

Tourists touch a 50-kilogram giant cheese wheel exhibited at the ninth Imsil N Cheese Festival held in 2023 (Imsil-gun) Tourists touch a 50-kilogram giant cheese wheel exhibited at the ninth Imsil N Cheese Festival held in 2023 (Imsil-gun)