[Today’s K-pop] BTS’ Jungkook hits 5 billion Spotify streams

Jungkook of BTS reached 5 billion hits on Spotify, a first for a K-pop solo artist. He achieved the feat in 748 days since he opened his own account on the platform, setting a record for a K-pop act. The record is led by his first solo single, “Seven (feat. Latto),” that amassed 1.4 billion streams. The single garnered 1 billion plays in 108 days, the shortest time in Spotify history. Meanwhile, the music video for “Standing Next to You,” which fronted his solo album “Golden,” surpassed 100 million views on YouTube last week. All music videos for his solo singles – “Seven,” “3D” – reached the milestone. “Standing Next to You” ranked No. 87 on Billboard’s Hot 100 and extended its stay on the main singles chart to 17th week. The lead single debuted on the chart at No. 5. Red Velvet’s Wendy brings out 2nd solo EP

Wendy of Red Velvet unveiled her second solo EP, “Wish You Hell,” on Tuesday, according to label SM Entertainment. The mini album consists of six tracks, including the titular track which, as the title suggests, declares she is breaking off from the past and setting off to find her true self, through a catchy tune. She is returning as a solo singer almost three years since the first EP, “Like Water,” that topped iTunes' top albums chart in 33 regions. Separately, Red Velvet is expected to roll out a new album within the first half of this year. Its latest album was third full album “Chill Kill” from November last year, which notched the top spot on iTunes' top albums chart in 35 regions. The quintet is celebrating its 10th anniversary of debut this year and all members renewed their contracts as of last month. Bang Yedam to drop digital single

Bang Yedam will release a digital single on April 2, said agency GF Entertainment on Tuesday. The upcoming single will be a fresh and rhythmical tune perfect as a spring listen, added the company. He debuted as a member of Treasure in 2020 but left the team in November 2022 and parted ways with label YG Entertainment as well. After a yearlong hiatus, he brought out solo EP “Only One,” which he produced himself. He told fans that he wanted to foster his abilities as a producer, when asked why he decided to go solo. In the meantime, he participated in the original soundtrack for web drama “Branding in Seongsu-dong,” his first OST work, last month. In January, he held a fan meetup in Yokohama, Japan to promote his first solo EP. Boy band Tan to release 1st LP

