[Today’s K-pop] TXT to kick off world tour in May

(Credit: Big Hit Music)

Tomorrow X Together will host its third international tour starting May, announced label Big Hit Music on Monday. The five-piece act will begin the tour, “Act : Promise,” with a three-day concert in Seoul from May 3 to May 5. All live shows will be broadcast online as well. The rest of the tour itinerary will be announced soon, added the firm. Meanwhile, the band will unveil its sixth EP “minisode 3: Tomorrow” on April 1 and will have a showcase in Seoul on the same day. A teaser trailer for the album was uploaded last week and received about 4 million hits in 24 hours. TXT's latest album was its third studio album “The Name Chapter: Freefall” that hit Billboard 200 at No. 3 and sold over 2.25 million units in the first week. NCT’s Doyoung to drop solo album next month: report

(Credit: SM Entertainment)

Doyoung of NCT is set to release his first solo album in April, according to a local media report on Monday. He will be the third member of the band to do so, following Taeyong and Ten. The musician debuted as the main vocalist of the band’s subunit NCT U in 2016 and has been expected to drop a solo album since the first half of this month. He has sung solo tracks before for the band’s project releases as well as a series of original soundtracks for dramas in Korea and Japan. He also is part of NCT Dojaejung, the first subunit of the band to have fixed members. The trio -- of Doyoung, Jaehyun and Jungwoo -- rolled out its first EP “Perfume” in April last year, selling over 670,000 copies and setting a first-week sales record for a K-pop unit. Meanwhile, NCT 127, another subunit he belongs to, wrapped up its second “dome tour” in Japan over the weekend. The tour was held in Nagoya, Osaka and Tokyo drew about 260,000 audience members in total. Babymonster logs 100m views with ‘Stuck in the Middle’ music video

(Credit: YG Entertainment)

Babymonster’s music video for “Stuck in the Middle” surpassed 100 million views on YouTube on Sunday, said label YG Entertainment on Monday. It is the rookie group’s second video to reach the milestone, following its debut song “Batter Up,” which did so in the shortest time for a debut single from a K-pop group at 17 days. “Stuck in the Middle” is the pre-release from the group’s first EP “Babymons7er” that will be released on April 1. Ahyun will join the activities to promote the upcoming mini album after taking time off for health reasons. She appeared in the last scene of the teaser video for the EP that was uploaded on Monday. Tempest puts out 5th EP, minus 1 member

(Credit: Yue Hua Entertainment)