[Today’s K-pop] TXT to kick off world tour in May

Most Popular
-
1
Koreans lose appetite for fruits amid soaring prices
-
2
Is S. Korea violating ILO rules in fight against junior doctors?
-
3
[AtoZ into Korean mind] Envy: Emotional toll triggered by social comparison
-
4
Descendant from US missionary family to run for Assembly
-
5
License suspension notices sent to some 5,000 defiant trainee doctors
-
6
Health minister voices leniency for defiant trainee doctors
-
7
TikTok-Universal Music Group dispute: an opportunity for rookies?
-
8
Late bloomers eye medical schools amid hike plan
-
9
Fruit vendor praised as hero after taking down man wielding knife
-
10
[Jieun Kiaer] Could better English education boost Korea’s birth rate?
[Today’s K-pop] TXT to kick off world tour in MayBy Hwang You-mee
Published : March 11, 2024 - 16:43
Tomorrow X Together will host its third international tour starting May, announced label Big Hit Music on Monday.
The five-piece act will begin the tour, “Act : Promise,” with a three-day concert in Seoul from May 3 to May 5. All live shows will be broadcast online as well. The rest of the tour itinerary will be announced soon, added the firm.
Meanwhile, the band will unveil its sixth EP “minisode 3: Tomorrow” on April 1 and will have a showcase in Seoul on the same day. A teaser trailer for the album was uploaded last week and received about 4 million hits in 24 hours.
TXT's latest album was its third studio album “The Name Chapter: Freefall” that hit Billboard 200 at No. 3 and sold over 2.25 million units in the first week.
NCT’s Doyoung to drop solo album next month: report
Doyoung of NCT is set to release his first solo album in April, according to a local media report on Monday.
He will be the third member of the band to do so, following Taeyong and Ten.
The musician debuted as the main vocalist of the band’s subunit NCT U in 2016 and has been expected to drop a solo album since the first half of this month. He has sung solo tracks before for the band’s project releases as well as a series of original soundtracks for dramas in Korea and Japan.
He also is part of NCT Dojaejung, the first subunit of the band to have fixed members. The trio -- of Doyoung, Jaehyun and Jungwoo -- rolled out its first EP “Perfume” in April last year, selling over 670,000 copies and setting a first-week sales record for a K-pop unit.
Meanwhile, NCT 127, another subunit he belongs to, wrapped up its second “dome tour” in Japan over the weekend. The tour was held in Nagoya, Osaka and Tokyo drew about 260,000 audience members in total.
Babymonster logs 100m views with ‘Stuck in the Middle’ music video
Babymonster’s music video for “Stuck in the Middle” surpassed 100 million views on YouTube on Sunday, said label YG Entertainment on Monday.
It is the rookie group’s second video to reach the milestone, following its debut song “Batter Up,” which did so in the shortest time for a debut single from a K-pop group at 17 days.
“Stuck in the Middle” is the pre-release from the group’s first EP “Babymons7er” that will be released on April 1. Ahyun will join the activities to promote the upcoming mini album after taking time off for health reasons. She appeared in the last scene of the teaser video for the EP that was uploaded on Monday.
Tempest puts out 5th EP, minus 1 member
Boy band Tempest held a media showcase in Seoul on Monday with the release of its fifth EP “Tempest Voyage.”
The group's previous album was the single album “Into the Tempest,” which came out about six months ago earned the seven members their first trophy from a television music chart show.
Contributing the feat to their fans, Hanbin said that they would like to return the love with the new album that will be the final installment of their “Tempest” series.
The new album will be promoted by only six members, however, as management company Yue Hua Entertainment decided to suspend Hwarang from all activities for the time being. He has faced controversy for visiting a club.
“It will be a lie if we said we don’t feel pressure,” conceded Lew. But the bandmates said that they will do their best not to worry their fans.
Hwarang participated in writing the lyrics for the main track “Lighthouse” as well as B-side tracks “BOK” and “Slow Motion.”
More from Headlines
-
License suspension notices sent to some 5,000 defiant trainee doctors
-
[New Neighbors] ‘We are workers in Korea too’: Foreign English hagwon teachers fight for annual leave
-
DP seeks to impeach ministers over lifting of envoy's travel ban