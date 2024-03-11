[Bridging Cultures] English classrooms build cultural ties: British Council director

Paul Clementson, director of the British Council in Korea, poses for a photo ahead of an interview with The Korea Herald at his office in Seoul on Feb. 7. (Lee Sang-sub/The Korea Herald) Paul Clementson, director of the British Council in Korea, poses for a photo ahead of an interview with The Korea Herald at his office in Seoul on Feb. 7. (Lee Sang-sub/The Korea Herald)

For most South Koreans, the British Council in Korea is better known for classes helping prepare for English proficiency exam IELTS than for holding large-scale cultural events. Some have said the “cultural center” should live up to its mission. Paul Clementson, the council director, is confident that it is and has been doing just that. “We’re not only teaching Koreans so that they can learn English. We’re not just offering qualifications to people so that they get the qualifications,” Clementson said in a recent interview with The Korea Herald. “There’s a cultural exchange going on. The ways in which they teach are the top pedagogical approaches from EFL teaching in the UK. That to us is a mutual cultural exchange,” he added, referring to native speaker instructors’ experience in teaching English as a Foreign Language classes in the UK. The aim of classes in Korea, Clementson noted, is to promote “efficiency and integrity and transparency” -- a combination he wants to be “emblematic of what the UK is” to those preparing and sitting for the exams. “So it’s all cultural exchange and it’s all cultural relations, and that’s how we frame it,” Clementson said.

Members of the Korean National Policy Agency pose for a photo during an English training course offered by the British Council in Seoul on November 5, 2023. (British Council)

Fresh push for ties But the three-time director, who took office in October 2022 after posts in Zambia and Azerbaijan, acknowledged that the council does not open “big splash events so much,” when it comes to organizing cultural projects requiring direct participation from the Korean and British governments. “The 2017-2018 Korea-UK Arts Season” was when Seoul and London were “really going for (such projects),” Clementson recalled, citing a yearlong celebration that showcased a variety of artistic exchanges including exhibitions and performances from February 2017 to June 2018. The Creative Futures exchange, as the British Council calls the joint program, helped pave the way for the two countries to engage as often as needed to expand their cultural ties, Clementson added.

A gallerygoer views works on display in a special exhibition at the National Museum of Korea showcasing 52 paintings from the National Gallery in London. (National Museum of Korea)