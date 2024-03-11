Super Junior-D&E to release new album

Super Junior-D&E, a subunit of Super Junior, will return with its fifth mini-album.

The upcoming album, “606,” will be released on March 26. Before the subunit's comeback, three concept photos, a tracklist, a pre-release song and music video teasers will be released one by one.

The release marks the duo's first new album in two years and four months. Its first full-length album, "Countdown" was released in 2021. It is also the first album to be released by the duo after they left SM Entertainment last year and founded ODE Entertainment. While activities as Super Junior will be organized by SM Entertainment, the members' activities as a subunit and individual artists will be managed by ODE Entertainment.

Consisting of artists Donghae and Eunhyuk, Super Junior-D&E made its official debut in December 2011 with the release of the digital single "Oppa, Oppa." Earlier this year, the duo partnered with Warner Music Korea for activities in Japan, and on Jan. 9, it opened the unit's official Japanese fan club website.

Following its new album release, Super Junior-D&E will tour several major Japanese cities. Detailed information about the exact venues and dates is yet to be released.