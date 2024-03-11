Samsung to debut washer-dryer combo globally in Q2

Lee Moo-hyung, executive vice president and head of the customer experience team of the digital appliances business at Samsung Electronics, speaks at a press briefing in Seoul, Monday. (Samsung Electronics)

Samsung Electronics said Monday it would launch its latest Bespoke AI Combo, a combined washer and dryer powered by artificial intelligence, in global markets in the next few months.

"Shipments to the US have already started for their launch later this month," Lee Moo-hyung, executive vice president and head of the customer experience team of the digital appliances business at the company, said during a press briefing. “Their global launch, including in Southeast Asia, is slated for the second quarter."

Although the new product’s target markets are Korea and the US, the Samsung executive said that the tech giant has decided to take on new challenges in diverse markets amid a surge in global demand for drying machines.

Samsung first unveiled the Bespoke AI Combo at last year’s IFA in Berlin, one of the world's largest consumer appliance trade shows. The product is the company’s first Bespoke AI Combo washer-dryer with its energy-efficient and cost-efficient digital inverter heat pump technology.

The Bespoke AI Combo, which combines a 25-kilogram washing capacity with a 15-kilogram heat pump drying capability, was launched here last month. Within just two weeks after its debut, over 3,000 units were sold in the country, the company said.

The all-in-one washer-dryer product can reduce power consumption by 40 percent compared to the most efficient level on the domestic efficiency grade labeling system while delivering standalone dryer-level performance.

The product also provides seamless AI experiences by integrating high-performance AI chips and the Tizen operating system. Galaxy S24 smartphone users can realize the tech giant’s AI-powered phone’s key features such as translation and call summary on the washer-dryer.

Samsung's new product launch comes a day after its crosstown rival LG Electronics unveiled its own all-in-one washer-dryer, the LG Signature Washer-Dryer. The Samsung appliance is about 3 million won ($2,282) cheaper than the LG product.

When asked about Samsung’s price competitiveness, Lee said, “Our mission is to provide AI functions at an affordable price for consumers. … Regardless of other companies’ prices, we had no intention of raising our prices higher than those of existing washers and dryers.”