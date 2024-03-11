PSG's Lee Kang-in makes national squad despite Asian Cup dispute

Son Heung-min (left) and Lee Kang-in after South Korea's 2-0 loss to Jordan in the semifinal match at the Asian Football Confederation Asian Cup at Ahmad bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar on Feb. 6, 2024. (Yonhap) Son Heung-min (left) and Lee Kang-in after South Korea's 2-0 loss to Jordan in the semifinal match at the Asian Football Confederation Asian Cup at Ahmad bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar on Feb. 6, 2024. (Yonhap)

South Korean men's national soccer team head coach Hwang Sun-hong announced his 23-man squad Monday, which included Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Lee Kang-in who fell from favor with the public for his recent scuffle with team captain Son Heung-min. The interim coach for the team acknowledged the public's concern over Lee, and said addressing the issue could provide a chance to strengthen team chemistry. "I've talked to both players, and resolving (such conflict) can bring (the team) closer together. What happened on the field should be resolved on the field," the 55-year-old said in a press conference at the Korea Football Association House in Seoul. South Korea is set to play Thailand twice later in the month for their Group C matches in the Asian qualifying tests for the 2026 World Cup. They will host Thailand at 8 p.m. on March 21 at Seoul World Cup Stadium, before heading to Bangkok for a March 26 match at 9:30 p.m. The national team already has two wins against Singapore and China in the second round, and needs to be in the top two out of four teams in the group to advance to the next round of qualifiers. There are nine groups of four in the second round.

Hwang Sun-hong, the interim head coach of the South Korean men's national soccer team, announces the 23-man squad for the upcoming FIFA World Cup qualifying matches against Thailand, in a press conference at the Korea Football Association House in Seoul on Monday. (Yonhap) Hwang Sun-hong, the interim head coach of the South Korean men's national soccer team, announces the 23-man squad for the upcoming FIFA World Cup qualifying matches against Thailand, in a press conference at the Korea Football Association House in Seoul on Monday. (Yonhap)

The fans and the national team are hoping the team could rebound from the bitter memory of the Asian Football Confederation Asian Cup in Qatar last month, which entailed more than their 2-0 loss in the semifinals to Jordan. On coattails of the defeat, it was reported that 23-year-old Lee and 31-year-old Son -- arguably two of the strongest players in the tournament -- had gotten into an argument over Lee and a younger teammate's insistence to play ping pong the day before the semifinals match. After an altercation of an unspecified kind, Son ended up with a dislocated finger and Lee with public fury directed at him over what was thought to be a mutiny against the team captain. The public scrutiny continued until Lee visited Son in London to apologize to him in person about a week later, although the South Korean star was not in the clear just yet. Daegu Mayor Hong Joon-pyo, one of the first public figures to speak against Lee on record, said Sunday that the PSG star should no longer be on the national team. Coach Hwang said that he did not think the Lee-Son scuffle was just between the two of them. "I think it's an issue involving the entire squad, the coaching staff, supporting staff, and every member of the team. We need to take responsibility," he said, offering his apology to fans disappointed by the ordeal.

This photo posted on official Instagram page of Son Heung-min shows Son (left) and Lee Kang-in posing for a photo. (Son Heung-min's Instagram page) This photo posted on official Instagram page of Son Heung-min shows Son (left) and Lee Kang-in posing for a photo. (Son Heung-min's Instagram page)