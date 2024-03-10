Protests at airport as ex-defense chief departs for Australia as envoy

Lee Jong-sup, attending a National Assembly session as then-minister of national defense, responds to questions from lawmakers on June 1, 2023. (The Korea Herald)

Lee Jong-sup, the former minister of national defense who was recently appointed as ambassador to Australia, faced protests by opposition parties as he arrived at the airport on Sunday to depart for Brisbane.

Rep. Hong Ihk-pyo, the Democratic Party of Korea floor leader, held a protest at the Incheon Airport terminal for international flights and said that Lee being sent abroad as an ambassador was a demonstration of “what is wrong with the administration in power.”

“Exactly about a year and 10 months ago, the Yoon Suk Yeol administration took office and it’s been downhill for South Korea ever since. The economy is in ruins, people’s lives are being shattered, the Korean Peninsula is in crisis and democracy is under threat,” he said.

“Right now as we speak, his former defense minister, who is a key accomplice in the case, is being ordered to flee overseas as an ambassador representing our country.”

Officials from a new opposition party, the Korea Innovation Party, formed and headed by Cho Kuk, who was justice minister for previous President Moon Jae-in of the Democratic Party, were also at the airport to protest Lee’s appointment and departure.

“This is practically allowing the former minister to evade justice and flee the country as a fugitive,” they said in a statement.

The Democratic Party on Thursday urged President Yoon Suk Yeol to cancel his nomination of Lee as ambassador after confirming the former minister had been barred from leaving the country by the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials.

The former minister has been under investigation over his possible role in the response following the death of a Marine in July last year. The Marine died during a search and rescue operation amid a record downpour that hit the country’s central region.

Lee is accused of downplaying Chae's death and interfering in the investigation into the incident.

Despite resistance from the opposition, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued an ambassador passport for Lee, and the Ministry of Justice cleared his travel ban ahead of the weekend.