[AtoZ into Korean mind] Envy: Emotional toll triggered by social comparison

Koreans, particularly of younger generations, are often compared to an imaginary rival by the name of “Eomchina.”

This rival, whose name literally translates as “mom’s friend’s son,” represents an idealized peer against whom one is constantly measured in various aspects of life, from academic achievements and career success to marital status and monthly income.

“Eomchina” as a benchmark for success stems from parental comparisons and envy for the achievements of another family’s child.

This upward social comparison, especially when it involves someone in one’s own social circle, can trigger intense feelings of envy, as captured in the Korean saying: "When my cousin buys land I get a stomachache."

For Kim, in her late 20s, conversations with friends from her college days often revolve around updates on everyone’s lives, including those of friends not even present at the gatherings.

"In our middle and high school years, we were just as concerned about others' academic achievements as we were about our own," she remarked. "Even after college, our conversations continue to center on assessing where we stand in relation to our peers in terms of marriage and career advancements."

She believes this pattern is somewhat inevitable, particularly in a cutthroat society like South Korea.

Culture of social comparison

The inclination to covet the possessions or abilities of someone known personally, or through mutual acquaintances, is a phenomenon observed to varying extents across cultures.

According to psychologist Abraham Tesser in "Toward a Self-Evaluation Maintenance Model of Social Behavior," individuals tend to measure their self-esteem against close associates within a relevant domain rather than distant, unrelated individuals.

The research paper from 1988 suggests that comparing oneself to a successful close acquaintance diminishes self-evaluation in tasks deemed important for one's self.

Then why in some East Asian cultures like Korea do people show higher levels of competitiveness, fueled by mechanisms of peer pressure and envy?

Some scholars believe the key may be in the region’s agricultural heritage. The intense labor and cooperation required for rice farming, compared to the cultivation of dry-land crops like wheat, has shaped East Asian societies to be more interdependent and cohesive and have relationship-centric values, they suggest.

In research published last year in the Journal of Personality and Social Psychology, sociology professor Lee Cheol-Sung of Sogang University notes that people in China and Korea tend to engage in more social comparison than others in areas associated with wheat farming, with their happiness often tied to social status.

From a contemporary perspective, psychology professor Kim Kyung-il at Ajou University says Koreans are more likely to notice differences among themselves because they tend to adhere to a standardized life trajectory in areas such as education and work.

Speaking on the Sapiens Studio YouTube channel, he said that similarities in their lives make it easier for Koreans to compare themselves with others.

Additionally, as South Korea has historically been relatively homogeneous in terms of social systems, ethnicity and culture, it often overlooks diverse ways of living and lifestyles. In defining success, only certain prescribed life paths are considered successful, imposing societal expectations for individuals to adhere to specific ways of living.

A 30-something office worker surnamed Bae believes that the cohesive forces in Korea's "we" culture are linked to a lack of respect for diversity.

"The collectivist culture seems to place less value on individuality for the greater good,” he said. “I believe that valuing diverse individuality would lead to less inclination to pit people against each other based on the similar standards for so-called 'success.'"