Harvard-Radcliffe Orchestra visits Korea on 10-day tour

The Harvard-Radcliffe Orchestra, the oldest symphony orchestra in the US, is returning to South Korea for the first time since 2015 in a tour of three cities.

The HRO, comprising Harvard students and based in Cambridge, Massachusetts, was founded in 1808.

The 110-member ensemble led by music director and conductor Federico Cortese will perform music by Tchaikovsky, Beethoven and Bernstein, making three stops across the country -- Lotte Concert Hall in Seoul on March 13, Moak Hall in Jeonju, North Jeolla Province on March 14; and Tongyeong Concert Hall in Tongyeong, South Gyeongsang Province on March 16.

The performance will feature Tchaikovsky’s autobiographical Symphony No. 5 in E-minor, Beethoven’s Triple Concerto and Bernstein’s Mambo from “West Side Story,” the American composer and conductor’s reflection on Afro-Latin rhythms.

Won Hyung-joon, a South Korean-born, Juilliard School-trained violinist, will join the tour. Musicians from the Beautiful Mind Orchestra, a local ensemble set up in 2010 by the namesake charity to integrate disabled people, will join the Seoul concert Wednesday.