Govt. set to complete sending 1st suspension notice to striking doctors

Govt. set to complete sending 1st suspension notice to striking doctorsBy Yonhap
Published : March 9, 2024 - 12:05
The government is expected to wrap up sending out the first notice of its plan to suspend the medical licenses of trainee doctors next week as it takes steps to enforce disciplinary action against striking doctors, sources said Saturday.
Approximately 90 percent of the country's 13,000 medical interns and residents have remained off their jobs through mass resignations for nearly three weeks in protest of the government's decision to increase medical school enrollment.
Since Tuesday, the government has been sending out documents to trainee doctors who have yet to return to their jobs, giving prior notice on the suspension of their medical licenses.
The document includes details on the government's back-to-work order and warns that those who do not submit feedback by March 25 could have their licenses suspended in accordance with relevant procedures.
Trainee doctors can file administrative complaints against the government in the event their licenses are suspended.
The collective action by trainee doctors, who play a vital role in assisting with surgeries and emergency services at major general hospitals, has resulted in widespread cancellations and delays in surgeries and emergency medical treatment at general hospitals nationwide. (Yonhap)
