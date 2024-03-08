S. Korean, Philippine FMs discuss stronger ties in phone talks

Most Popular
S. Korean, Philippine FMs discuss stronger ties in phone talksBy Yonhap
Published : March 8, 2024 - 21:47
South Korea's Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul spoke by phone with his Philippine counterpart, Enrique Manalo, on Friday and discussed ways of enhancing bilateral relations, Cho's office said.
It was the first talks between the two top diplomats since Cho's inauguration in January.
During the talks, Cho noted the 75th anniversary of the two nations' establishment of diplomatic ties this year and the recent exchange of congratulatory letters between their leaders, according to Seoul's foreign ministry.
Manalo proposed active high-level exchanges to build a new partnership and to achieve deeper future-oriented ties, the ministry said.
For a stronger relationship, the two officials agreed to arrange their schedules to visit each other's country at an early date.
Cho also asked for the Southeast Asian nation's support for the upcoming Summit for Democracy and Manalo vowed active backing.
The summit is a U.S.-led multilateral platform meant to promote solidarity among democracies, and the third session is scheduled to take place in Seoul on March 18-20.
Cho offered deep condolences for the death of two Philippine crew members in an attack by Houthi rebels based in Yemen, the ministry said. (Yonhap)
