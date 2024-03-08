Home

S. Korea names new envoy for Indo-Pacific affairs

By Yonhap

Published : March 8, 2024 - 20:12

Headquarters of South Korea's Foreign Ministry in Seoul. (Ministry of Foreign Affairs) Headquarters of South Korea's Foreign Ministry in Seoul. (Ministry of Foreign Affairs)

The Foreign Ministry said Friday it appointed a senior diplomat as the country's special envoy for Indo-Pacific affairs, a new position created under a shakeup plan to broaden diplomacy into regional and other challenges besides North Korea.

Chung Kee-yong, previously the ambassador to Morocco, will be in charge of promoting South Korea's Indo-Pacific strategy, and working with key partner countries in and outside of the region to strengthen cooperation in related issues, the ministry said.

Chung is a career diplomat who has served as the director general for climate, environment and science, and a counselor at the US Embassy in Washington.

Given his extensive experience in a wide range of fields and people-to-people network, he is considered the right person for the post, which promotes South Korea's representation in the implementation of its Indo-Pacific strategy, the ministry said.

South Korea's Indo-Pacific strategy, announced by the Yoon Suk Yeol government in late 2022, seeks to promote freedom, peace and prosperity through the establishment of a rules-based order under the principles of inclusiveness, trust and reciprocity.

Key areas of initiatives include security cooperation in economy and science technology, climate change cooperation and development cooperation.

Yoon Yeon-jean, deputy ambassador to Austria, will succeed Chung as the new top envoy to Morocco. (Yonhap)

