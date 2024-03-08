Dystopian YA musical 'The Origin of Evil by Darwin Young' returns for 4th run

The Seoul Performing Arts Company kicks off the fourth season of its original production, "The Origin of Evil by Darwin Young," on Friday.

Adapted from the novel by late writer Park Ji-ri, the play is set in a meticulously segregated society based on caste, spanning from the privileged first district, where residents have to adhere to strict standards of behavior to maintain their status, to the slum-like ninth district, where an uprising was suppressed 60 years earlier.

The musical play delves into the conflicts between good and evil concealed behind three generations of murder cases within this dystopian society.

The characters include Runner Young, who settled in the first district after the December uprising in the ninth district; Nice Young, the father who serves as the ministry chairperson; Darwin Young, an exemplary student at Prime School, the top boarding school in the 1st district; Leo Martial, an outsider who consistently criticizes the 1st district at Prime School; and Lumi Hunter, a 16-year-old seeking to unveil the truth behind the death of his uncle Jay, killed in the ninth district.