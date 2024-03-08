[Herald Review] 'Bea' challenges perspectives on life, death

In a vibrant dress, Bea (a nickname for Beatrice) dances joyfully to Madonna's "Ray of Light" and then, addressing the recently arrived Ray, implores him to write a letter on her behalf. She says, "I want to die."

Ray and Bea's mother, Katherine, are taken aback, with Katherine painfully choosing to ignore the letter.

The scene is part of stage drama "Bea," which kicked off its run on Feb. 17 at the LG Art Center in Gangseo-gu, western Seoul. Contrary to the expectation set by Bea’s declaration, "Bea" begins on a bright and joyful note before delving into weighty questions, challenging the audience's perspectives on the right to choose death.

Written and directed by British playwright and director Mick Gordon, the play premiered at London's Soho Theatre in 2010 and was first staged in South Korea in 2016. The current run marks its third season, returning to the stage after five years.

The narrative centers around Bea, her mother Katherine, and Ray, her newly appointed caregiver. Filmmaker Bang Eun-jin makes a return to the stage after 23 years, playing the role of Katherine.