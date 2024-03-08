[Today’s K-pop] NewJeans picks up Billboard Women in Music award

NewJeans was named Group of the Year from 2024 Billboard Women in Music Awards, a first for a K-pop act.

The five members picked up the trophy at the ceremony held in Los Angeles on Wednesday after performing “Super Shy” and “ETA” on stage in costumes fashioned after school uniforms.

Participating in the awards alone “is so surreal and it’s hard to believe we’re in the same room as you all,” said Hanni for the acceptance speech. “I’d like to thank all the artists that are here because without your music, I don’t think we would have been able to grow up so inspired. Our love and passion for music has grown so much, thanks to you all.”

Danielle conceded that the group is soon to return with new album confirming the speculations. It placed five songs on Billboard’s Hot 100 last year and topped Billboard 200 in one year since debut.

