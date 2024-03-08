Biden to take aim at Trump in State of the Union address

This file photo shows US President Joe Biden holding a campaign rally ahead of the state's Democratic presidential primary, in Las Vegas, Nevada, US February 4, 2024. (Reuters-Yonhap)

US President Joe Biden will criticize an American story of "resentment, revenge, and retribution" in a thinly veiled broadside at his predecessor, Donald Trump, during the State of the Union address Thursday, according to its excerpts.

Prereleased by the White House, the excerpts showed that Biden, a Democrat, will use the bully pulpit to highlight his reelection campaign credo, as he is gearing up for an all-but-certain rematch with Trump, now the only key Republican presidential candidate, in November.

"My lifetime has taught me to embrace freedom and democracy. A future based on the core values that have defined America: honesty, decency, dignity, equality. To respect everyone. To give everyone a fair shot. To give hate no safe harbor," he said, according to the excerpts.

"Now some other people my age see a different story: an American story of resentment, revenge and retribution. That's not me," he added, not mentioning Trump by name.

The speech came just two days after both Biden and Trump coasted to victories in more than a dozen states on Super Tuesday, making their head-on matchup all but certain.

Right after the primary victories, Biden cast Trump as being "driven by grievance and grift, focused on his own revenge and retribution, not the American people."

The excerpts also showed that Biden's speech will touch on a series of hot-button issues at the center of voters' attention, such as the abortion issue.

Biden has been in support of abortion rights under the "fight for reproductive freedom," while Republicans have been calling for restrictions.

"In its decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, the Supreme Court majority wrote 'Women are not without electoral or political power.' No kidding. Clearly those bragging about overturning Roe v. Wade have no clue about the power of women in America," his speech reads according to the excerpts.

"But they found out when reproductive freedom was on the ballot and won in 2022, 2023, and they will find out again in 2024. If Americans send me a Congress that supports the right to choose, I promise you: I will restore Roe v. Wade as the law of the land again," he said.

Roe v. Wade refers to a landmark Supreme Court decision in 1973 ruling that the Constitution generally protected the right to an abortion.

As expected, he is poised to use his speech to tout his economic achievements.

"It doesn't make the news, but in thousands of cities and towns, the American people are writing the greatest comeback story never told," he said, according to the excerpts.

"America's comeback is building a future of American possibilities, building an economy from the middle out and the bottom up -- not the top down -- investing in all of America -- in all Americans -- to make sure everyone has a fair shot and we leave no one behind." (Yonhap)