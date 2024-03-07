Golden Wave concert to visit Taiwan

Most Popular
-
1
Medical professors quit in droves over expansion plan
-
2
Jennie of Blackpink’s collaboration with Matt Champion coming soon
-
3
[Drama Tour] Explore Jeju Island as shown in rom-com series 'Welcome to Samdal-ri'
-
4
Abortion in S. Korea: neither illegal nor legal
-
5
Tragic death of city official shows growing prevalence of doxing in Korea
-
6
Korea ranks last in OECD for women’s working environment 12 years in row
-
7
Foreign Ministry to disband peninsula peace bureau amid NK threats
-
8
NK leader guides artillery firing drills involving border units capable of striking 'enemy's capital'
-
9
Former President Kim Young-sam's widow dies
-
10
Japanese candy tests positive for radioactive material before being imported to S. Korea
Golden Wave concert to visit TaiwanBy Lee Jung-youn
Published : March 9, 2024 - 16:01
Popular K-pop singers are due to perform in Taiwan next month, with the Golden Wave K-pop concert taking place at Kaohsiung National Stadium on April 13.
Girls groups such as (G)I-dle, Nmixx, and StayC and boy bands such as Seventeen subunit BSS, Boynextdoor, Enhypen, Zerobaseone and &Team are participating in the concert in the southern Taiwan city of Kaohsiung, according to Studio JAMM, a Korea-based cultural content company.
Rising actor Choo Young-Woo, who appeared in TV dramas "Oasis" and "Once Upon a Small Town" and won the Rookie of the Year award at the KBS Drama Awards last year, will emcee the event.
Kaohsiung National Stadium, the venue of the upcoming concert, can accommodate up to 50,000 people. Maroon 5 and Blackpink have previously held their own concerts at the venue.
The Golden Wave concert had been suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic after the inaugural concert in 2020 was held online with the singers communicating with their fans through real-time comments.
Further information about the concert can be found via Golden Wave's official social media accounts.
More from Headlines
-
Medical professors quit in droves over expansion plan
-
Moody's turns negative on Korean banks' ratings outlook
-
Tragic death of city official shows growing prevalence of doxing in Korea