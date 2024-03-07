Golden Wave concert to visit Taiwan

Popular K-pop singers are due to perform in Taiwan next month, with the Golden Wave K-pop concert taking place at Kaohsiung National Stadium on April 13.

Girls groups such as (G)I-dle, Nmixx, and StayC and boy bands such as Seventeen subunit BSS, Boynextdoor, Enhypen, Zerobaseone and &Team are participating in the concert in the southern Taiwan city of Kaohsiung, according to Studio JAMM, a Korea-based cultural content company.

Rising actor Choo Young-Woo, who appeared in TV dramas "Oasis" and "Once Upon a Small Town" and won the Rookie of the Year award at the KBS Drama Awards last year, will emcee the event.

Kaohsiung National Stadium, the venue of the upcoming concert, can accommodate up to 50,000 people. Maroon 5 and Blackpink have previously held their own concerts at the venue.

The Golden Wave concert had been suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic after the inaugural concert in 2020 was held online with the singers communicating with their fans through real-time comments.

Further information about the concert can be found via Golden Wave's official social media accounts.