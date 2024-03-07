Home

Former President Kim Young-sam's widow dies

By Yonhap

Published : March 7, 2024 - 19:07

Son Myung-soon, wife of late former President Kim Young-sam (Yonhap) Son Myung-soon, wife of late former President Kim Young-sam (Yonhap)

Son Myung-soon, the widow of former President Kim Young-sam, died Thursday at the age of 96, medical sources said.

The ex-first lady died of a chronic ailment late in the afternoon while under treatment at Seoul National University Hospital, according to the sources.

Son was a widow to Kim, who served as South Korea's 14th president from 1993-1998.

