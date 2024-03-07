[Today’s K-pop] NCT Dream floats teaser for 5th EP

(Credit: SM Entertainment) (Credit: SM Entertainment)

NCT Dream unveiled teaser photographs for the group's upcoming fifth EP on Wednesday. In line with the name of the teaser content -- “icantfeelanything” -- the seven bandmates can be seen standing expressionless on stairs and in front of a box gleaming in neon green. A series of props, from red yarn and a flower aflame to a broken mirror, also raised expectations for the story in the EP, “Dream()scape,” which rolls out on March 25. The EP will be the first to portray them setting out on a journey in search for their dream and will consist of six tracks, including focus single “Smoothie.” Separately, the band will kick off The Dream Show 3, its third international tour, in Seoul on May 2. The group visits fans in Asia until August before heading onward to Latin America, North America and Europe. SHINee’s Taemin confirms label departure

Taemin of SHINee told fans that he has decided to part ways with SM Entertainment via a fan communications platform on Wednesday. “I am set to make a new start soon,” he wrote, adding that he had been mulling it over since last year and talked with his bandmates as well. He thanked fans for believing in and supporting him and promised he would stay himself whenever and wherever he goes. His contract with the management firm will conclude by the end of this month, the label said the day before, assuring that it would continue to handle the band’s group activities. Taemin and leader Onew will find new agencies after 16 years, while Key and Minho are likely to stay with SM Entertainment, according to a local media report. Blackpink most streamed K-pop female artist in 2023: Spotify

Blackpink logged the most plays on Spotify last year among K-pop female artists, according to data published by the platform Thursday. Korean female singers generated more than 24 billion streams, approximately six times more than they had done five years prior, showed the data that came out on International Women’s Day. The foursome led the way, followed by NewJeans, Twice, Le Sserafim and Fifty Fifty. Jisoo's solo “Flower” was the fifth-most streamed song. Her solo debut song received 300 million streams in less than 200 days, setting a record for a solo female singer. Lisa, meanwhile, cinched a mark recognized by the Guinness World Records when she hit the 1 billion milestone in September last year with “Money,” a first for a K-pop female act as well as a soloist. The Guinness World Records have also recognized Blackpink for garnering the most streams on Spotify as of March 2023, at over 8.88 billion. Boy band xikers brings out 3rd EP

