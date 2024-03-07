Woori revamps private banking service

Song Hyun-ju, head of Woori Bank's asset management group, speaks during a press conference at the bank's headquarters in Seoul. (Woori Bank)

Woori Bank, South Korea's fourth-largest commercial lender, is enhancing its private banking services to solidify its reputation as a trustworthy institution for clients.

In a press conference Thursday, the bank unveiled its renewed commitment to expanding its presence in the asset management sector amid ongoing trust issues within the banking industry.

With this vision, Woori Bank has assembled a team of experts spanning various sectors, such as tax, foreign exchange and real estate. The lender is also launching its artificial intelligence-based market prediction system, "Wise," to offer tailored consultancy services that precisely meet the unique requirements of individual clients.

Furthermore, the bank intends to significantly increase the number of its centers specializing in asset management to reach 20 within the next three years.

Operating under the name Two Chairs, Woori Bank's private banking group, which caters to high-net-worth individuals, currently operates six centers in affluent areas of Seoul, including Gangnam and Cheongdam. Recently, it inaugurated its first center outside of Seoul in Busan, with plans for nationwide expansion.

While boosting the expertise of its private bankers through exclusive training under the company's career development program, the lender will also tighten regulations on asset management and sales.

According to Song Hyun-ju, head of Woori Bank's asset management group, the bank plans to introduce a "one-strike-out" penalty system, a first among local banks.

"We will demonstrate zero tolerance for misselling and unethical sales practices. Under this principle, we will implement a one-strike-out system that results in the immediate dismissal of private banker qualifications upon the discovery of such behaviors," Song emphasized.