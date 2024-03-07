'Queen of Tears' marks Kim Su-hyun's return to screen, explores woes of married life

Most Popular
'Queen of Tears' marks Kim Su-hyun's return to screen, explores woes of married lifeBy Lee Yoon-seo
Published : March 7, 2024 - 17:03
South Korean actors Kim Ji-won and Kim Su-hyun will be depicting the woes of a married couple coming from vastly different backgrounds in tvN's latest drama series "Queen of Tears," set to air Saturday.
Scripted by star screenwriter Park Ji-eun, who wrote the scripts for hit Korean romance dramas such as "My Love from the Star" and "Crash Landing on You," the 16-part drama series follows Baek Hyun-woo (played by Kim Su-hyun), a son of a supermarket owner from the countryside, and his wife Hong Hae-in (played by Kim Ji-won), the eldest daughter of a large conglomerate owner.
The drama series explores the hardships the two experience as a 3-year-old married couple.
"Queen of Tears" is Kim Su-hyun's return to the screen after three years. Kim's last role was the protagonist in "It's Okay to Not Be Okay," a 16-part tvN drama series that aired in 2020.
Kim said he sought to take on a role he had not previously had a chance to play.
"Not only is it my first time depicting a married couple, but it's also my first time taking the role of an in-law. I wanted to experience and express this through my portrayal of (Baek)," said Kim Su-hyun, during a press conference held in Guro-gu, Seoul, Thursday.
"I wanted to make the audience laugh and cry by portraying various charms Baek possessed, such as intelligence and clumsiness," said Kim.
"Queen of Tears" is Kim Su-hyun's second collaboration with the screenwriter Park. The two previously worked together on "The Producer," a 12-part KBS drama.
The first episode of "Queen of Tears" will air on tvN on Saturday.
