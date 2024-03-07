Home

The Korea Herald

Latest news

Most Popular

  1. 1

    Korea on guard against inflation

    Korea on guard against inflation
  2. 2

    US nuclear envoy underlines need for 'interim steps' toward ultimate N. Korea denuclearization

    US nuclear envoy underlines need for 'interim steps' toward ultimate N. Korea denuclearization
  3. 3

    Pressured to be 'best moms,' women say it's not just about money

    Pressured to be 'best moms,' women say it's not just about money
  4. 4

    Methodist Church of Korea confirms expulsion of priest for blessing LGBTQ+

    Methodist Church of Korea confirms expulsion of priest for blessing LGBTQ+
  5. 5

    Govt. begins to form committee to allocate additional med school seats to universities

    Govt. begins to form committee to allocate additional med school seats to universities
  1. 6

    Making home your haven

    Making home your haven
  2. 7

    [Kim Seong-kon] Are we on the brink of World War III?

    [Kim Seong-kon] Are we on the brink of World War III?
  3. 8

    Korea, India agree to deepen defense ties, upgrade trade pact

    Korea, India agree to deepen defense ties, upgrade trade pact
  4. 9

    [From the Scene] Korean battery giants showcase new tech amid rivalry with China

    [From the Scene] Korean battery giants showcase new tech amid rivalry with China
  5. 10

    Yoon refuses to bend to doctors' protest

    Yoon refuses to bend to doctors' protest
피터빈트

'Queen of Tears' marks Kim Su-hyun's return to screen, explores woes of married life

By Lee Yoon-seo

Published : March 7, 2024 - 17:03

    • Link copied

A scene from A scene from "Queen of Tears," starring Kim Ji-won (left) and Kim Su-hyun (tvN)

South Korean actors Kim Ji-won and Kim Su-hyun will be depicting the woes of a married couple coming from vastly different backgrounds in tvN's latest drama series "Queen of Tears," set to air Saturday.

Scripted by star screenwriter Park Ji-eun, who wrote the scripts for hit Korean romance dramas such as "My Love from the Star" and "Crash Landing on You," the 16-part drama series follows Baek Hyun-woo (played by Kim Su-hyun), a son of a supermarket owner from the countryside, and his wife Hong Hae-in (played by Kim Ji-won), the eldest daughter of a large conglomerate owner.

The drama series explores the hardships the two experience as a 3-year-old married couple.

"Queen of Tears" is Kim Su-hyun's return to the screen after three years. Kim's last role was the protagonist in "It's Okay to Not Be Okay," a 16-part tvN drama series that aired in 2020.

Kim said he sought to take on a role he had not previously had a chance to play.

"Not only is it my first time depicting a married couple, but it's also my first time taking the role of an in-law. I wanted to experience and express this through my portrayal of (Baek)," said Kim Su-hyun, during a press conference held in Guro-gu, Seoul, Thursday.

"I wanted to make the audience laugh and cry by portraying various charms Baek possessed, such as intelligence and clumsiness," said Kim.

"Queen of Tears" is Kim Su-hyun's second collaboration with the screenwriter Park. The two previously worked together on "The Producer," a 12-part KBS drama.

The first episode of "Queen of Tears" will air on tvN on Saturday.

Kim Ji-won (left) and Kim Su-hyun pose for a photo during a press conference held in Guro-gu, Seoul, Thursday. (tvN) Kim Ji-won (left) and Kim Su-hyun pose for a photo during a press conference held in Guro-gu, Seoul, Thursday. (tvN)

More from Headlines