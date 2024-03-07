3 Five Guys stores in Seoul rank in global top five for weekly sales

FG Korea CEO Oh Min-woo (third from left) and FG Korea officials join Five Guys representatives for a photo at the Five Guys Conference in Las Vegas. (FG Korea)

FG Korea, the South Korean operator of the US burger chain Five Guys, said Thursday that its three local stores have ranked in the top five among the burger chain's global branches in terms of weekly sales.

At this year’s Five Guys Conference, a biennial event where the US burger chain shares business results with global operators, FG Korea won two awards -- the International Average Weekly Sales Award 2023 and the International Development Award 2023 -- in recognition of their sales and marketing efforts.

Out of 1,858 Five Guys branches worldwide, FG Korea's three branches -- located in Seoul's Gangnam-gu, Yeongdeungpo-gu and Seocho-gu -- secured places in the top five for average weekly sales. The other two spots in the top five were taken by branches in Paris and Dubai, the company said.

Exact sales figures for FG Korea's Five Guys branches and the ranking of each branch were not disclosed for confidentiality issues.

FG Korea, a subsidiary of Hanhwa Galleria, reported sales of 3.58 billion won ($2.69 million) in the third quarter of 2023. These sales figures exclusively represent the performance of the burger chain's Gangnam-gu branch in southern Seoul, which was the first Five Guys branch to open in Korea in June last year.

Following the opening of the Gangnam branch, FG Korea opened its second branch in Yeongdeungpo-gu in October, and its third branch in Seocho-gu in February this year.

The company said it plans to open the fourth branch, which will be the largest among the Korean stores, at Seoul Station in Yongsan-gu, central Seoul, in April.