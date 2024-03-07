Govt. begins to form committee to allocate additional med school seats to universities

Most Popular
-
1
US nuclear envoy underlines need for 'interim steps' toward ultimate N. Korea denuclearization
-
2
Korea on guard against inflation
-
3
Korea's GNI rebounds on stable won
-
4
Med schools demand over 3,400 new student seats despite protests
-
5
Pressured to be 'best moms,' women say it's not just about money
-
6
Methodist Church of Korea confirms expulsion of priest for blessing LGBTQ+
-
7
Allies aim to wrap up talks on defense costs before US election
-
8
[Kim Seong-kon] Are we on the brink of World War III?
-
9
Ministry to consider legal action against junior doctors leading protest
-
10
[From the Scene] Korean battery giants showcase new tech amid rivalry with China
Govt. begins to form committee to allocate additional med school seats to universitiesBy Yonhap
Published : March 7, 2024 - 09:31
The government has begun forming a committee responsible for allocating 2,000 additional medical school admission seats to universities, officials said Thursday, amid continuing protests from doctors against the plan.
The move came as the government is forging ahead with the medical quota hike to address a chronic shortage of doctors in rural areas and essential but unpopular medical fields, despite a weekslong walkout by trainee doctors nationwide.
Earlier this week, the government announced that 40 medical schools nationwide applied for a combined 3,401 additional admission seats, much higher than the government's planned increase of 2,000 more seats from the current 3,058 starting next year.
"We have started to establish an allocation committee ... participated in by education and health ministry officials," an education ministry official said.
The official declined to disclose further details regarding the committee, such as its size, the timing of its formation and the composition of its members, citing the sensitivity of the issue.
"As it is an extremely sensitive matter, confidentiality will be maintained until the time the committee is disbanded," the official added.
The allocation is widely expected to be completed before the April 10 general elections although education ministry officials said they will carry it out before mid- or late April.
Once the allocation is completed, universities are expected to reflect new medical school quotas in their application guidelines to be released around May. (Yonhap)
More from Headlines
-
Committee formed to allocate additional med school seats
-
Nurses allowed to perform CPR on emergency patients as trainee doctors' walkout continues
-
Korea, India agree to deepen defense ties, upgrade trade pact