[Today’s K-pop] Blackpink tops 300m views with ‘Lovesick Girls’ dance video

Blackpink's performance video for "Lovesick Girls" surpassed 300 million views as of Tuesday, according to label YG Entertainment on Wednesday. It is the group’s seventh dance video to reach the milestone and achieved the feat in almost 3 1/2 years. “Lovesick Girls” fronted Blackpink's first full album “The Album” and debuted on Billboard’s Hot 100 at No. 59. The LP hit both the Billboard 200 and the UK’s Official albums chart at No. 2 and stayed on for 10 and seven weeks in a row, respectively. Separately, the four members are attending Paris Fashion Week -- Jennie went all black for Chanel, and Rose was draped in see-through goddess gown for Saint Laurent while Jisoo posed cute for Dior sporting braided pigtails. Lisa stole the spotlight at Louis Vuitton, raising speculation that she might ditch Celine. Riize to come back next month: report

Riize is gearing up for April comeback, according to a local media report on Wednesday. Label SM Entertainment confirmed the news following the report. The band’s most recent album was single “Love 119” from January that has amassed 10 million streams on Spotify so far. It rose to No. 3 on Top 100 chart of Melon and earned them two trophies from television music chart shows in Korea. It also topped the iTunes Top Songs chart in eight regions. From May, the six-member act is set to tour nine cities for its fan concert tour "Rising Day," starting with a two-day gig in Seoul. More destinations will be added soon, said the company on Tuesday. BTS’ 3rd LP returns to Billboard 200

The third studio album from BTS reentered Billboard 200 after about 5 1/2 years, according to the latest chart dated March 9. LP “Love Yourself 轉 Tear” claimed the No. 92 spot on the main albums chart, extending its total stay on it to 16 weeks. The album was the first-ever chart-topper in K-pop history. The vinyl version of the LP has been released gradually since January and hit the US late last month, pushing the album back on to the chart and debuting atop its vinyl albums chart. The main track from the album, “Fake Love,” also notched the top spot on its world digital single sales chart. Meanwhile, Jungkook’s solo album “Golden” was No. 85 on Billboard 200 and lead single “Standing Next to You” No. 87 on Hot 100, both logging 17 straight weeks on each chart. Mamamoo’s Wheein to tour Europe, America

