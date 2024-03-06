Making home your haven

Lighting systems on display at the 2024 Seoul Living Design Fair at Coex in southern Seoul on Sunday. (Choi Si-young/The Korea Herald)

Finding relief from the stress and anxieties of city living within the comfort of your home was the palpable trend at the annual Seoul Living Design Fair, which ended its five-day run at Coex in southern Seoul on Sunday.

Massage chairs from Coway, a Korean company better known for its water purifiers, showed the kind of compromise sought by those who want to feel cocooned in a stylish chair, eschewing bulkier massage chairs that require more space to install.

“A 5- or 10-minute massage once I get home from work is really, really important to me,” said Shin Hyun-soo, a 30-something office worker based in Seoul, after trying Coway’s Berex Pebble Chair at the Coway showroom.

“The chair looks totally like a piece of furniture and not some unpolished machine that kind of intrudes into the living room or just doesn’t go with the rest of the house,” Shin said before placing an order for the chair, a decision he had delayed because most massage chairs either required too much space or were not as “pretty” as he had hoped.

Shin represents a growing number of Koreans seeking stress relief at home. Coway’s revenue last year topped 3.9 trillion won ($2.9 billion won), a record high the company says is owed to the Berex lineup that includes massage chairs, beds and mattresses.