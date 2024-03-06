Dating dealbreakers for Korean divorcees: survey

What made you decide to stop seeing someone after more than three dates? What were the dealbreakers?

A new survey conducted by Korean matchmaking services Only You and Bienarae asked this question to divorced, single men and women and found clear differences between their answers.

For men, the most significant turnoff, as chosen by 33.8 percent of respondents, was a woman who does not appear to prioritize him over others, while women found the use of vulgar language to be the most off-putting characteristic, with 28.6 percent.

The second most selected dealbreaker for men was the refusal by their dates to "even buy a coffee" at 31.8 percent, while 27.1 percent of women said they were put off by men who were too hasty to become touchy.

Other significant dealbreakers for men included frequent date rescheduling at 17.1 percent and the use of vulgar language at 11.5 percent.

For women, not being prioritized over others came in third place at 20.5 percent, followed by habitual date rescheduling at 17.1 percent.

The survey involved 538 divorcees as participants, equally split between men and women.

The poll further explored motivations for returning to the dating scene. The results from men showed they were more likely to miss home-cooked meals (31.2 percent) compared to women, who primarily cited the need for assistance in personal events such as moving home (32.4 percent) as a reason to start dating again.

The biggest hurdle to remarriage, according to the men surveyed, was women's perceived unrealistic expectations (33.2 percent). Conversely, 35.1 percent of women identified a lack of empathy in potential partners as their primary concern.