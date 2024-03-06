[Photo News] Hyundai in metaverse

Hyundai Motor Group has launched a virtual brand heritage world on Naver's metaverse platform Zepeto, the automaker announced Wednesday. Named "Timeless in Seoul," the virtual world features Hyundai's first self-developed and produced vehicle Pony and the automaker's awards-winning electric vehicle Ioniq 5. According to Naver, the number of Zepeto users has exceeded 300 million users worldwide. (Hyundai Motor Group)