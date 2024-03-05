[Today’s K-pop] Riize to launch fan concert tour in May

(Credit: SM Entertainment) (Credit: SM Entertainment)

Rookie band Riize will visit fans in nine regions around the world for the group's first fan concert tour, according to SM Entertainment on Tuesday. The Rising Day tour will kick off in Seoul in the first week of May with a two-day concert, and will bring the six bandmates to Tokyo, Los Angeles, Hong Kong, Taiwan capital Taipei, the Philippines capital Manila, Singapore, Bangkok and Indonesia capital Jakarta up until the end of August. More cities may be added later, according to the management firm. The band debuted in September last year with the single “Get A Guitar” selling over a million copies in its first week. Riize is set to drop an EP in the second quarter of this year as well. Meanwhile, it will join the lineup for Tecate Emblema, one of the largest pop music festivals in Mexico, along with Sam Smith, Christina Aguilera, Nelly Furtado and Marshmello, also in May. Blackpink’s Jennie teams up with Matt Champion

(Credit: Chanel) (Credit: Chanel)

Jennie of Blackpink will feature in a new song from Matt Champion’s upcoming solo album, according to media reports Tuesday. Both the idol and the American rapper and former member of Brockhampton uploaded a sample of the unreleased track to their Instagram accounts that includes their voices, tagging each other. No specifics, however, were given regarding the collaboration. The two musicians met at the Coachella music festival last year, which Blackpink headlined. Jennie acknowledged that she is preparing a solo album on a variety show that aired last week. The music video for “Solo,” the title track from her solo single from 2018, hit the 1 billion milestone for YouTube views last month, making her the second solo singer from Korea to achieve the feat, after only Psy. SHINee’s Taemin, Onew part ways with SM Entertainment: report

(Credit: SM Entertainment) (Credit: SM Entertainment)

Taemin and Onew of SHINee have decided not to renew their contracts with their label, SM Entertainment, according to local media reports Tuesday. The two had stayed with the label since they debuted with the band in 2008, but will let the company handle only their group activities from now on. Taemin is planning to join Big Planet Entertainment, while Onew is still considering his options. The youngest member has four solo EPs under his belt, while the leader has two EPs and an LP. In the meantime, the veteran idol band is touring under the title “Perfect Illumination,” performing in Singapore for the first time in 12 years to a sold-out crowd last week. The tour resumes in Hong Kong on March 16. Onew has been taking a break due to health reasons since June last year and was absent from the band’s promotions for its eighth studio album, which also marked the 15th anniversary of its debut, along with the corresponding tour. TXT wraps up 5th anniversary celebration

(Credit: Big Hit Music) (Credit: Big Hit Music)