Abu Dhabi welcomes Korean touch in boosting creative economy

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates – A fleet of chartered busses lined up to drop off Chinese tourists at the entrance of the Louvre Abu Dhabi, the Arab franchise of the famous French museum – a rare scene in the capital of the United Arab Emirates where most of the visitors come from India, Saudi Arabia, the US, and the UK.

Located on a 24,000 square-meter site within the city’s Saadiyat Cultural District, the museum, known for its enormous metallic silver canopy, is a testament to the UAE’s big ambition to become a cultural hub in Asia and boost its creative economy as the next growth driver.

Under a 30-year contract signed in 2007, the Louvre shares not only its extensive art collections but also its operational know-how and employee training programs of the world’s most famous museum, helping create the city’s own cultural ecosystem. In 2019, the Louvre Abu Dhabi, which made its official debut in 2017, was the most visited museum in the Middle East.

The Louvre is not the only museum to have a regional branch in the country. In the neighborhood, construction work was also underway for the upcoming Abu Dhabi Guggenheim, another franchise of the famed New Yok-based modern and contemporary art museum, with more cultural facilities, including a massive concert hall, being built to complete the city’s artistic appeal.

After pandemic disruptions in the real estate market, the newly built luxury hotels and condos within the cultural district have already sold out as they are favored as holiday villas for foreign nationals.

“By investing in cultural and creative industries, the country aims to attract tourists, stimulate economic growth, and provide a fertile ground for the development of creative and cultural enterprises,” said Michel El Gemayel, executive director of the Abu Dhabi Music & Arts Foundation, an organization standing at the forefront of extending international partnerships as part of the UAE’s cultural initiative.