Female idols to return as soloists

Several female singers who have found success both as members of girl groups and as soloists are set to release new solo albums this month.

Chungha will return with her new album, "Eenie Meenie," on March 11. It will be her first new album since the release of her second studio album, "Bare&Rare Pt. 1," in July 2022.

The new album will include two tracks: The title track, "Eenie Meenie," and "I'm Ready." Hong Joong, the leader of the boy group Ateez, is featured on the title track.

The upcoming album marks a new beginning for Chungha at a new agency. In October last year, Chungha joined More Vision -- an agency set up by singer and producer Jay Park in March 2023 -- after terminating her contract with MNH Entertainment.

Chungha debuted as a member of project group I.O.I. after winning fourth place in the idol audition program "Produce 101," which aired on Mnet in 2016. She soon kicked off a solo career and has released several hit songs, including "Roller Coaster," "Gotta Go" and "Snapping."