Female idols to return as soloists

Most Popular
Female idols to return as soloistsBy Lee Jung-youn
Published : March 5, 2024 - 14:23
Several female singers who have found success both as members of girl groups and as soloists are set to release new solo albums this month.
Chungha will return with her new album, "Eenie Meenie," on March 11. It will be her first new album since the release of her second studio album, "Bare&Rare Pt. 1," in July 2022.
The new album will include two tracks: The title track, "Eenie Meenie," and "I'm Ready." Hong Joong, the leader of the boy group Ateez, is featured on the title track.
The upcoming album marks a new beginning for Chungha at a new agency. In October last year, Chungha joined More Vision -- an agency set up by singer and producer Jay Park in March 2023 -- after terminating her contract with MNH Entertainment.
Chungha debuted as a member of project group I.O.I. after winning fourth place in the idol audition program "Produce 101," which aired on Mnet in 2016. She soon kicked off a solo career and has released several hit songs, including "Roller Coaster," "Gotta Go" and "Snapping."
Red Velvet's Wendy will release her second mini-album, "Wish You Hell," on March 12 -- the singer's first solo album in nearly three years since the release of her solo debut album "Like Water" in April 2021.
The title song, "Wish You Hell," is a pop song with a band sound featuring an addictive melody and rhythmic guitar sounds. SM Entertainment, the artist’s agency, added that the song is about finding one's true self.
In addition to the title song, the album has a total of six songs, including emotional R&B pop ballad tracks such as "His Car Isn't Yours" and "Better Judgment."
Wendy set off on her soloist career with “Like Water” which topped iTunes’ top albums chart in 33 regions around the world.
YooA of Oh My Girl will make her solo comeback on March 14. Having established herself as a solo artist with two mini albums, YooA will present another single titled "Borderline."
"Bon Voyage," YooA's first solo mini album released in September 2020 captured the public's attention with its dreamlike music and concept. YooA followed this up with her second mini album, "Selfish," in November 2022.
A concept photo for the upcoming album released Monday by YooA’s agency, WM Entertainment, shows the singer wearing a black outfit with her hair in a ponytail. Another photo shows a dreamy image of YooA with long curly hair in a white, flowy dress.
Apink's Kim Nam-joo is also set to return to the music scene with her second solo single, "BAD," on March 18. It's been more than four years since she released a solo album. The singer’s last solo album was "Bird," which was released in September 2020.
Kim signed with Choi Creative Lab, along with some of Apink's members, after their contract with IST Entertainment expired in April last year.
The upcoming album contains three songs -- the title track "BAD," "Mirror, Mirror," and "Ridin' Out." Although most single albums only contain one song, Kim prepared more tracks as it has been a while since she last released music.
-
jy@heraldcorp.com
-
Articles by Lee Jung-youn
More from Headlines
-
Korea's GNI rebounds on stable won
-
Med schools demand over 3,400 new student seats
-
Yoon to expand state-backed college student aid