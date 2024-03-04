[팟캐스트] (564) 혼인건수 지난 10년 새 얼마나 줄었을까

진행자: 간형우, Ali Abbot

Marriages in Korea fall by 40% within a decade

기사 요약: 2013년 32만 이었던 혼인 건수가 작년 19만으로 10년새 40% 감소

[1] In another piece of grim news underscoring South Korea's looming demographic crisis, the number of marriages in 2023 fell by 40 percent compared to the level recorded a decade ago, government statistics revealed Sunday.

*grim: 암울한, 음침한

*underscore: 강조하다

*looming: (주로 무섭거나 위협적이게) 다가오는, 보이기 시작하는

*demographic: 인구통계학

[2] According to Statistics Korea, an estimated 193,673 couples tied the knot last year, a drop of 40 percent compared to the 322,807 couples who got married in 2013.

*tie the knot: 결혼을 하다

[3] From a year ago, however, the 2023 figure marks a 1 percent increase, or 1,983 more marriages. In 2022, marriages plummeted to a record low of 191,690. The decline in the number of marriages has persisted for 11 years, from 2012 to 2022.

*plummet: 곤두박질치다, 급락하다

*persist: (집요하게) 계속하다

[4] The marriage data follows closely on the heels of the news that the nation's fertility rate -- the average number of children a woman is expected to have during her lifetime -- dropped to a record low of 0.72 last year.

*on the heels of ~: ~를 바짝 따라서, ~후 즉시

기사 원문: https://www.koreaherald.com/view.php?ud=20240303050103

[코리아헤럴드 팟캐스트 구독]

아이튠즈(아이폰):https://itunes.apple.com/kr/podcast/koliaheleoldeu-paskaeseuteu/id686406253?mt=2

네이버 오디오 클립(아이폰, 안드로이드 겸용): https://audioclip.naver.com/channels/5404

팟빵 (안드로이드): http://www.podbbang.com/ch/6638