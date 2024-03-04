[Today’s K-pop] TXT to drop mini album next month

Most Popular
-
1
Tensions hit fever pitch as doctors hold mass street rally
-
2
Marriages in Korea fall by 40% within a decade
-
3
[KH explains] Why is S. Korea mulling ease on marriage ban between blood relatives?
-
4
Global tech titans rush to visit Seoul to win AI leadership
-
5
[From the Scene] Day of Rage: Doctors resist pressure to bend
-
6
[Herald Review] ‘My Name is Loh Kiwan’ a weak drama with soppy ending
-
7
40% of Korea's female workers say they were paid less due to their gender
-
8
Seoul starts to suspend license of 7,000 unreturned doctors
-
9
[Election 2024] Will election untie Yoon's hands?
-
10
[Exclusive] Singaporean businessman David Yong to establish K-pop label in S. Korea this year
[Today’s K-pop] TXT to drop mini album next monthBy Hwang You-mee
Published : March 4, 2024 - 16:29
Tomorrow X Together will make a comeback with their sixth EP on April 1, announced label Big Hit Music on Monday.
The news for EP “minisode 3: Tomorrow” came with a motion logo blending different colors representing each of albums the band has released so far, hinting that the upcoming album will carry on with the narrative it has weaved through them.
The five members shared the news first with the audience at its concert held over the weekend in Seoul. The live show marked the fifth anniversary of their debut.
The EP comes about six months since their third studio album, “The Name Chapter: Freefall,” that sold over 2.25 million copies in the first week and hit the Billboard 200 at No. 3. The LP also topped Oricon’s daily, weekly and weekly combined album rankings.
Pop-up store to mark new project from BTS’ J-Hope
A pop-up store in Seoul will open from March 30 to April 5 to mark the release of a special album from J-Hope of BTS, according to label Big Hit Music on Monday.
It will give visitors a chance to experience his special album, “Hope on the Street Vol. 1,” that is themed after street dance, from a dance workshop to an exhibit of objects related to the album, as well as the documentary series, featuring the main dancer of the band.
The album will be rolled out on March 29 and will consist of six tracks, including focus track “Neuron,” featuring rappers Yoon Mirae and Gaeko. On the day before the release, the first episode of the documentary series will air, following the artist around the world.
DAY6 to return as full group after 3 years
DAY6 surprised fans with a teaser clip for their eighth EP, “Forever,” released by label JYP Entertainment on Monday.
The EP will come out on March 18, the band’s first full-group effort in three years. Its previous album was seventh EP “The Book of Us: Negentropy – Chaos swallowed up in love.”
The trailer film showed the four members preparing the upcoming album as well as them promoting the “The Book of Us” series over two years.
The bandmates have completed their military duties as Wonpil was the last to do so in November last year. They celebrated the completion with a three-day concert in Seoul the following month. It was the first time in about four years for them to host one in person.
Drippin confirms April comeback
Boy band Drippin will put out a new album soon, announced agency Woollim Entertainment on Monday.
The six-member act piqued the interest of fans with a black-and-white picture of cards being played on the grass.
It has been about a year since it dropped third single, “Seven Sins,” which earned it a spot among “11 K-Pop Boy Groups To Watch in 2023,” listed by the Grammys. The band completed its three-part “Villain’s Era” series that began in 2022 with first full album “Villain: The End.” The LP was among top 10 on iTunes' top albums chart in eight regions.
Drippin debuted in 2020 with EP “Boyager” with seven members, but Alex left the team last year. In October, the six members celebrated the third anniversary of their debut with a vlog of them traveling together.
More from Headlines
-
Will election untie Yoon's hands?
-
Seoul starts to suspend license of 7,000 unreturned doctors
-
Why Jongno is known as Seoul’s center of politics