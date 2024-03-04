[Today’s K-pop] TXT to drop mini album next month

(Credit: Big Hit Music) (Credit: Big Hit Music)

Tomorrow X Together will make a comeback with their sixth EP on April 1, announced label Big Hit Music on Monday. The news for EP “minisode 3: Tomorrow” came with a motion logo blending different colors representing each of albums the band has released so far, hinting that the upcoming album will carry on with the narrative it has weaved through them. The five members shared the news first with the audience at its concert held over the weekend in Seoul. The live show marked the fifth anniversary of their debut. The EP comes about six months since their third studio album, “The Name Chapter: Freefall,” that sold over 2.25 million copies in the first week and hit the Billboard 200 at No. 3. The LP also topped Oricon’s daily, weekly and weekly combined album rankings. Pop-up store to mark new project from BTS’ J-Hope

A pop-up store in Seoul will open from March 30 to April 5 to mark the release of a special album from J-Hope of BTS, according to label Big Hit Music on Monday. It will give visitors a chance to experience his special album, “Hope on the Street Vol. 1,” that is themed after street dance, from a dance workshop to an exhibit of objects related to the album, as well as the documentary series, featuring the main dancer of the band. The album will be rolled out on March 29 and will consist of six tracks, including focus track “Neuron,” featuring rappers Yoon Mirae and Gaeko. On the day before the release, the first episode of the documentary series will air, following the artist around the world. DAY6 to return as full group after 3 years

DAY6 surprised fans with a teaser clip for their eighth EP, “Forever,” released by label JYP Entertainment on Monday. The EP will come out on March 18, the band’s first full-group effort in three years. Its previous album was seventh EP “The Book of Us: Negentropy – Chaos swallowed up in love.” The trailer film showed the four members preparing the upcoming album as well as them promoting the “The Book of Us” series over two years. The bandmates have completed their military duties as Wonpil was the last to do so in November last year. They celebrated the completion with a three-day concert in Seoul the following month. It was the first time in about four years for them to host one in person. Drippin confirms April comeback

