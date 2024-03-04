Classic ballet ‘Swan Lake’ signals arrival of spring

The classic ballet “Swan Lake” is set to grace stages across the country this month, as South Korea’s two major ballet companies -- the Korean National Ballet and Universal Ballet -- embark on nationwide tours, presenting two different versions of the popular ballet piece.

The ballet, set to Tchaikovsky’s music, tells the story of Odette, a beautiful young princess cursed by the evil sorcerer Rothbart, who condemns her to transform into a swan during the day. She encounters a young Prince Siegfried and the two fall in love with each other.

The performance showcases the graceful swan Odette and the alluring black swan Odile, who are both portrayed by a single ballerina.

Marking its 10th season since its premiere in 2001, the Korean National Ballet will open the 2024 season with its "Swan Lake," featuring Yury Grigorovich's choreography.