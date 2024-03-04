[Election 2024] Will election untie Yoon's hands?

President Yoon Suk Yeol is greeted by citizens during his visit to the birthplace of the late former first lady Yuk Young-soo, in North Chungcheong Province, Wednesday. (Presidential Office)

The general election on April 10 will not only be an election for a new parliament of 300 legislators but also a decisive moment for the presidency of Yoon Suk Yeol, who has been struggling to advance his agenda since his narrow election victory two years ago.

The main opposition Democratic Party of Korea, led by Yoon's presidential election opponent Rep. Lee Jae-myung, currently holds a simple majority. The ruling party, on the other hand, has only 113 out of the 300 parliamentary seats.

The opposition's power is strong enough to pass bills that go against Yoon's will -- though Yoon can and sometimes does exercise veto power to stop them. The opposition often discourages the ruling party from trying to pass their own bills, except in extraordinary instances like ones related to Busan's 2030 World Expo bid.

Watchers say that if the conservatives fail to win this time, Yoon will plunge into lame duck status less than halfway through his term.

Yoon will be "increasingly and quickly hobbled in terms of influence within his own party," without the People Power Party flipping scores of parliamentary seats in the upcoming election to hold a majority, said Mason Richey, a professor of international politics at Hankuk University of Foreign Studies.

It would mean a continuation of the situation since May 2022, in which Yoon has been held back in pursuing his domestic agenda. For example, in January, Yoon failed to persuade the Assembly to delay the full-fledged implementation of the Serious Accidents Punishment Act.

"Clearly, the opposition in the National Assembly has blocked much of President Yoon's domestic agenda," Richey also said. "One side-effect has been that he has focused a lot on foreign policy, notably with the United States and Japan."

Daniel Sneider, who lectures East Asian Studies at Harvard University, said the opposition bloc's retention of a simple majority in April would "accelerate (Yoon's) lame duck process to some degree," which "certainly gives progressives a platform to show to oppose what the government is doing."

Final sprint

Now, with the general election just about a month ahead, Yoon is striving to boost his popularity by notching up some achievements in domestic issues before polling day.

Most recently, Yoon has repeatedly and aggressively sought to expand medical schools, looking to add 2,000 places, remaining adamant in addressing trainee doctors' collective resignation from their workplace to protest Yoon's decision.

In addition, Yoon is holding back-to-back policy debates in regional areas, with promises of deregulation each time. Among the pledges are eased greenbelt regulations and the removal of private-use restrictions on land near some military facilities.