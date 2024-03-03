Mainstream factions dominate as election candidates

The Democratic Party of Korea's nomination committee chief Im Hyug-baeg makes candidate announcements for the April 10 general election at the party headquarters in western Seoul on Saturday. (Yonhap)

The overwhelming majority of candidates from the two main parties picked to run in the upcoming legislative election so far are viewed as part of the parties’ respective mainstream factions, data showed Sunday.

The outcome contradicts the earlier pledges made by the two parties to select more candidates from their respective non-mainstream pools for the April 10 general election in order to promote fairness.

According to data provided by the ruling party, the majority of the candidates from the ruling People Power Party tapped to run and compete in some 200 of the total 254 areas across the country, as of Sunday, are viewed as members of the “pro-Yoon Suk Yeol” -- or mainstream -- faction.

While many in the ruling party’s non-mainstream faction have failed to get nominated, everyone in the party who is considered to be part of the pro-Yoon faction successfully made the cut.

The only pro-Yoon lawmaker who failed to make the cut is three-term lawmaker and People Power Party Rep. Chang Je-won, who in December last year declared that he would not run in the election of his own volition. Chang, who was viewed as one of Yoon's closest confidants, took the bold step in the hope that his decision “might help the Yoon Suk Yeol government to succeed through a victory in the general elections.”

Among those who failed to make the cut is former chair of the People Power Party's Nowon district chapter Jang Il, who set himself on fire in front of the ruling party headquarters in western Seoul on Saturday to protest the party leadership’s decision not to nominate him. When his clothes caught fire, the police extinguished the fire, and he was subdued and transported to the hospital. Police report that he sustained no serious injuries.

The main opposition Democratic Party of Korea has also tapped an overwhelming majority of its candidates from close aides or supporters of Chair Lee Jae-myung to compete in 170 of the total 254 areas in the election so far.

However, the main opposition party's election nomination process has been marred by a series of announcements by non-mainstream faction politicians -- a number of whom decided to leave the party officially -- criticizing it.

On Wednesday, five-term lawmaker Sul Hoon announced he would leave the Democratic Party of Korea after being placed in the bottom 10th percentile in the party leadership's performance review for legislative activity. The leadership has claimed they made fair decisions of candidate nominations based on the performance review.

Im Jong-seok, a former presidential chief of staff under the previous Moon Jae-in administration, also hinted that he might leave the party after the leadership recently snubbed him from running on his home turf, Jung-Seongdong district in Seoul.

Four-term lawmaker and Deputy National Assembly Speaker Rep. Kim Young-joo, Rep. Lee Su-jin and Rep. Park Young-soon were among the others who recently left the party.