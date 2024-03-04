Kuala Lumpur subway station renamed ‘Samsung Galaxy Station'

A subway station in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, was renamed “Samsung Galaxy Station" on Feb. 29 as part of the tech giant’s big push into the Southeast Asian market.

Samsung said Monday that Tun Razak Exchange Station, the nation’s largest interchange station, was renamed TRX Samsung Galaxy Station.

The new station name comes as the Korean tech giant has partnered with the city's metro company, MRT. The move is the first of its kind for Samsung.

The station name, which will be in effect for one year, will also be reflected on Kuala Lumpur's subway route.

The TRX Samsung Galaxy Station building, as well as the interior and exterior of the subway trains going through it, have been wrapped with promotional images of the tech giant’s latest flagship smartphone, the Galaxy S24 series, and its artificial intelligence brand Galaxy AI.

The TRX area is one of Kuala Lumpur’s key financial districts, where global financial companies and large-scale shopping malls are concentrated.

TRX Samsung Galaxy Station is a transit point where two lines -- Kazjang and Putrajaya -- meet and is used by an average of 380,000 people a day.

Malaysia is the No. 1 smartphone market for Samsung in terms of shipments with high growth potential in premium devices.

In February, Samsung Electronics Chairman Lee Jae-yong visited the country to inspect local operations, including Samsung SDI's battery plants. At the time, Lee was spotted visiting a Samsung retail shop at a local shopping mall.